OPD K9 Jack Honored Posthumously for His Service

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Officer Colby Terrell and K9 Jack, who died in December. Photo via OPD Facebook.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen recently recognized the hard work and dedication of Oxford Police Department K9 Jack, who died in December.

On Tuesday, Mayor Robyn Tannehill read a proclamation to posthumously honor Jack and his service to law enforcement during the regular Board of Aldermen meeting.

It ended with a standing ovation.

Jack began his service in 2012 when he began his training to become a certified tracking narcotics, bite work and obedience training. He assisted in the apprehension of fugitives in many felony cases with OPD, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies.

He provided lifesaving skills on several cases with assisting in the tracking and locating missing children and Alzheimer’s patients.

Throughout his career, Jack located approximately 600 pounds of marijuana along with approximately 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Jack routinely checked packages at the U.S. Post Office and indicated many that contained illegal narcotics and US currency that were to be delivered within the community.

He attended numerous training seminars and K-9 demonstrations with both private businesses and civic groups ensuring citizens were prepared and educated.

“He made a mark on the Oxford Police Department and the entire Oxford community,” the proclamation stated.

Jack retired from OPD and went to live with his handler, Officer Colby Terrell.

He died on Dec. 19, 2020.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of retired OPD K9 Jack. He worked many years for us and was currently living with his last handler. He crossed the rainbow bridge during the night in his sleep,” OPD posted on their social media accounts.

The Board of Aldermen presented Terrell with a framed copy of the proclamation Tuesday.