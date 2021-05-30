Ole Miss Selected as a Regional Host for NCAA Tournament

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The NCAA announced Sunday that Swayze Field will be one of the 16 regional sites for the Road to Omaha.

This season, Ole Miss leads the nation in attendance at 226,421 (7,076 per game) and holds 12 out of college baseball’s top 18 most-attended on-campus games including six games with 10,000-plus fans. Each of the 13 largest crowds in college baseball this season has watched the Rebels play.

Oxford joins Austin, Columbia, Eugene, Fort Worth, Gainesville, Greenville, Knoxville, Lubbock, Nashville, Ruston, South Bend, Stanford, Starkville and Tucson.

According to D1Baseball’s final projections of the field of 64, the Rebels will be the 10 seed and potentially have Southern Miss, North Carolina and Presbyterian coming to Oxford next weekend.

A total of six schools across the SEC will be the host for regionals. Arkansas, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Ole Miss heads into the NCAA Tournament with a 41-19 overall record and just went three and two in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Rebels picked up wins over Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt before losing to No. 1 Arkansas 3-2 in the conference semi-finals on Saturday.

The full seeding and selection show for the College World Series will be on Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. The regionals will start across the country on Friday.