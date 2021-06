By Adam Brown

The final game of the Oxford Regional between Ole Miss and Southern Miss has been moved up to noon due to inclement weather.

Southern Miss forced an extra game after a 10-7 victory over Ole Miss last night. The Golden Eagles handed the Rebels their first loss of the regional.

The winner will advance to take on the Arizona Wildcats in the super regionals this weekend in Tucson, Arizona.

