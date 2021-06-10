Oxford Sees Break in Rain But More is on its Way

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Flooded area off Old Sardis Road. Photo via Facebook/OPD

Oxford and Lafayette County got a break from the rain for a few hours Thursday. Meteorologists say it won’t last long.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Adam Sniezak said Oxford could see some more rain showers later today.

“We can’t rule out the possibility of thunderstorms developing,” he said. “It will probably be during the evening hours.”

More rain and thunderstorms are expected on Friday with about an inch of rain expected.

“We’re still not out of the woods yet as far as getting rain in the Oxford area over the next couple of days,” Sniezek said. “We’re never exactly sure how much rain will fall with these storms … , but there is certainly a possibility of heavy rainfall.”

According to the NWS, Lafayette County has seen about 11 inches of rain since Tuesday.

The MDEQ arrived at the Lake Tara dam at about 11:21 p.m. Wednesday to take over the scene from the Lafayette County Fire Department. Firefighters were pumping water from the lake for about six hours prior.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday. The rain is expected to move out finally on Sunday.

The rain wreaked havoc on Lafayette County Wednesday, causing roads to flood and even wash away in some areas. Trees were toppled due to being over-saturated, and a dam in Lake Tara almost breached, prompting the Lafayette County Fire Department to ask residents living in the College Hill area to voluntarily evacuate their homes.

Firefighters pumped water from the lake to relieve pressure on the dam. At 11:21 p.m., the scene was turned over to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality that remained on the scene Thursday to monitor the dam.

There is still standing water on many county roads, and drivers are cautioned against attempting to drive over flooded streets.

Lafayette County remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 tonight, and a flood warning was in effect until 9:15 a.m. on Friday.