College World Series to Wrap Up as an All-SEC Final

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The 2021 Road to Omaha is down to the final two teams that will take the diamond in the championship series for the National title at TD Ameritrade.

The defending 2019 national champion Vanderbilt Commodores will take on their SEC foe the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the best 2-of-3 series. This will be the third time two SEC teams meet in the Championship series as South Carolina took on Florida in 2011 and Florida faced LSU in 2017.

Vanderbilt had to come out of the losers bracket after falling to N.C. State Wolfpack 1-0 in their second game of the College World Series. The Commodores worked their way back to take on Wolfpack for a chance to defend their crown.

The Commodores defeated an N.C. State club battling COVID-19 positive cases by the score of 3-1 on Friday. The Saturday game in a winner-take-all was declared a no-contest due to COVID-19. Vanderbilt advanced to the final series.

Mississippi State heads back to the championship series for the first time since the 2013 season in which they fell to UCLA.

The Bulldogs defeated Texas 4-3 on Saturday night, in a winner-take-all matchup to advance to take on the Commodores.

Back at the beginning of the NCAA Tournament the SEC had a total of nine teams in the field of 64 and three made it to Omaha. Since 1988, the SEC has had the most representation in Omaha outside of six years. The league has a total of 13 national titles going into this series.

Game times for the series are tonight at 6 p.m.(ESPN2), Tuesday at 6 p.m. (ESPN), and Wednesday at 6 p.m. (ESPN2).