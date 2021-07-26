OXCM Celebrates National Farmers Market Week Aug. 3

OXCM’s National Farmers Market Week Celebration is free and open to the public and will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Old Armory Pavilion. Photo provided by OXCM

Oxford Community Market is joining the Farmers Market Coalition and markets around the country to celebrate National Farmers Market Week next week to show just how much value markets bring to their communities.

OXCM’s National Farmers Market Week Celebration is free and open to the public and will be held during the regular weekly market, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Old Armory Pavilion.

To celebrate, OXCM will offer free slices of locally grown watermelon, giveaways, and live music by The Farmers Market All-Stars plus vendor specials, low-contact kids activities and more.

Children often help at the CB Webb Neighborhood Resilience Garden. Photo provided by OXCM

“At Oxford Community Market, we have a triple bottom line: Help our farmers earn fair prices by providing a reliable place for them to sell their products directly to consumers, support consumers who need improved access to healthy, local food, and serve the broader community as a hub for social engagement and community resilience,” said OXCM director Betsy Chapman.

OXCM, like many markets around the country, remained operational through the COVID-19 crisis and leveraged its organizational infrastructure to help provide food, comfort and community connections through a time of great uncertainty.

During the course of the pandemic, OXCM helped establish the CB Webb Neighborhood Resilience Garden, delivered fresh produce weekly to the Pantry, and served over 2,000 meals to residents of CB Webb, Walnut Hills, and Canterbury Crest through a partnership with the University of Mississippi Greek organizations.

“Farmers markets are unique community assets and essential components of a healthy community,” Chapman said. “This is especially evident as markets across the country have risen to the occasion to help meet basic needs and provide a sense of connection during the challenges of the COVID crisis. We look forward to building more community support for local markets and our food system so we can continue to do this important work.”

OXCM provides fresh produce to the Oxford Pantry as being shown here by volunteer Lilly Gray. Photo provided by OXCM.

In addition to the festivities, local farmers and food producers will have plenty of fresh summer produce including peaches, peas, watermelons, tomatoes, cantaloupes, cucumbers and other summer favorites.

“We really welcome this opportunity to celebrate the wonderful people that make our market community so special and look forward to seeing this event attract new faces to the market,” Chapman said.

For more information about Oxford Community Market, a non-profit organization focused on improving access to local food, visit www.oxfordcommuntiymarket.com or contact Chapman at 662-816-7413.

Staff report