Olympian Kendricks in High Spirits After Positive COVID Test

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Sam Kendricks will not be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Oxford native is isolating in a hotel for the next 10 days. An Instagram post this morning said he is “in fine health” and will “weather this predicament and isolation for the love of the game.”

In the video, Kendricks left a message for Team USA.

“For the sake of protocols, the Japanese say I am out,” Kendricks said in the video. “I have no recourse but to sit in isolation and watch the Olympics. But I want you to know this: Team USA, you’re always my team, and I’ll always be rooting for the red, white and blue.”

The Olympic protocol means Kendricks will be tested six days from the positive test, which will be after the competition for pole vault.

Kendricks’ coach and father Scott Kendricks said on an Instagram video that “the Olympics should be giving a confirming test.”