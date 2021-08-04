Pair of Future Rebels Win National Championships

A pair of future Rebels lifted trophies over the weekend, with Ole Miss signees Lexie Brady and Keila Kamoku helping lead their respective travel ball teams to national championships.



Brady played a key role in Nebraska Gold’s dramatic 2-1 victory in the Premier Girls Fastpitch 18U Championship Game in Irvine, California. Meanwhile, Kamoku helped lead her Athletics Mercado team to a 2-0 sweep in the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series in Oklahoma City.



“Congratulations to both Lexie and Keila on being part of something special and earning their national championships with their respective teams,” said head coach Jamie Trachsel . “We are proud of what they were a part of and even more excited to be a part of the next chapter in their lives and softball careers here at Ole Miss.”



Starting at third base, Brady scored the winning run to lift Nebraska Gold to glory, sprinting home from second on a single for the walk-off win. One of Nebraska Gold’s most feared hitters all season, Brady finished the season with a .411 average, belting 25 homers and racking up 75 RBIs.



Over in OKC, Kamoku and her Athletics Mercado teammates made quick work of Texas Bombers Gold, taking the first two games of the best-of-three series to claim the title. Kamoku shined in the second game of the weekend with a pair of hits, including a game-tying two-run home run.



Among a group of nine incoming freshmen, Brady and Kamoku will join the Rebel roster in the fall before suiting up for their first Rebel season in 2022.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports