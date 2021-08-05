Ole Miss Baseball Adds Transfer Jack Washburn to the Roster

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco and his staff have added right-handed pitcher Jack Washburn to the roster for the 2022 season.

Washburn heads to Ole Miss after starting his freshman season with the Oregon State Beavers on the diamond.

Washburn was a part of the 2019 recruiting class for Oregon State and made four relief appearances in 2020 before the year was cut short due to the pandemic. Last season, he helped lead the Beavers to a run that ended in the Fort Worth regional against Dallas Baptist.

On the mound, he went 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 34.2 innings worked. Washburn finished the campaign with 43 total strikeouts with 28 hits and 12 earned runs.

Washburn is the son of former Major Leaguer Jarrod Washburn. He chooses to come to play for the Rebels after a top-five list that included LSU, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.