Ole Miss Offers Free First Dose of Pfizer Vaccines

The University of Mississippi is offering free Pfizer vaccines starting Monday (August 16) inside the Johnson’s Commons.

The Pfizer vaccine first dose will be offered on a walk-up basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for everyone ages 12 and up. No appointment is necessary.

First doses will also be offered on these days:

Tuesday, August 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, August 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Second doses will be scheduled while getting the first dose, and second dose clinics will be held during the weeks of September 6 and September 13. More information is at coronavirus.olemiss.edu/vaccination. Email c19@olemiss.edu for questions.

Please print these two medical paperwork forms below to fill out and bring with you to your on-campus vaccination. Blank paperwork will also be available at the vaccination site.

Pre-vaccination checklist

Pfizer Vaccine Administration Record

Fact sheets

Pfizer EUA fact sheet

v-safe fact sheet

Off-campus vaccination sites that may offer different vaccine types are at this webpage under “Off-campus vaccination sites.”

Why get vaccinated? Getting vaccinated lowers your risk of getting COVID by 91% (CDC) and breakthrough infections (getting infected after being vaccinated) are rare (CDC).

If you have questions about the vaccine or about your personal health, please reach out to your primary care physician or to Employee Health at 662-915-6550. For other questions, please email c19@olemiss.edu.

If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms, you may schedule a test at the UM Health Center. Please see this list of clinics around Oxford and area county health departments that also offer COVID-19 testing: coronavirus.olemiss.edu/where-can-i-get-tested-in-oxford.

