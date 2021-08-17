Oxford Woman Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Lakesha Harwell Photo provided

The Oxford Police Department responded to a report of an individual being shot at the Brittany Woods Complex on Saturday, August 14.

Upon arrival, investigators found a crime scene, gathered evidence and discovered that the victim did not suffer any injuries. Once the investigation was completed officers identified the suspect as Lakesha Harwell, a 27-year-old woman from Oxford.

An arrest warrant was issued for Harwell. She was then found and taken into custody later that evening. Harwell was charged with allegedly aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received a $75,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Staff Report