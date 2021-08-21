One Man Killed in Early Morning Shooting

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of one victim.

According to OPD, at about 2:05 a.m. today, officers responded to The Links apartments for a report of a man who had been shot.

A suspect vehicle description was given and subsequently stopped by the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were taken into custody and transported to Oxford.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where he was stabilized and then transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Around 6 a.m., the victim was pronounced dead.

An arrest has been made in the murder and OPD said the department will release more information after the suspect is formally charged.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

“At this time, our hearts go out to the family of the victim. Please keep them in your prayers,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time. If anyone has any information, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

Staff report