Theesfeld to Plead Guilty Friday in Murder of Ally Kostial

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The man charged with killing former Ole Miss student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial more than two years ago will appear in court Friday to plead guilty.

Brandon Theesfeld was indicted for capital murder and kidnapping by a grand jury. Photo by Talbert Toole

Defense attorney Tony Farese said the plea hearing for Brandon Theesfeld is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 in Lafayette County Circuit Court before Judge Kelly Luther.

Theesfeld was arrested just days after Kostial, 21, was found shot to death in Harmontown on July 20, 2019. He was charged with capital murder and kidnapping.

He was indicted by a grand jury in September 2019 on capital murder and kidnapping.

In the plea agreement, Theesfeld is expected to plead guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree murder/simple murder. The reduced charge takes the death penalty off the table. His sentence will be life in prison. He will be able to petition for parole at the age of 65.

Farese said the plea agreement was negotiated between his office and the District Attorney’s Office, and then approved by Kostial’s family.

Kostial, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, was about to enter her third year in the university’s School of Business when she was killed.

Theesfeld, 24, a Texas native and also a UM student at the time of the murder, is being held on no bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center.