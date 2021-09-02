7 Things to do in Atlanta Prior to the Ole Miss Game

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss fans traveling to Atlanta for Labor Day weekend for the start of the 2021 College football season. To go see the Rebels take on the Louisville Cardinals inside the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday night.

As this game is on a holiday people will head over to spend the weekend in Atlanta. We at HottyToddy.com have come up with a list of places everyone needs to checkout.

The College Football Hall of Fame

The College Football Hall of Fame is a hall of fame and interactive attraction devoted to college football. The National Football Foundation founded the Hall in 1951 to immortalize the players and coaches of college football that were voted first team All-American by the media

It is located at 250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Coca Cola Museum

The World of Coca-Cola is a museum, located in Atlanta, Georgia, showcasing the history of the Coca-Cola Company. The 20-acre complex opened to the public on May 24, 2007, relocating from and replacing the original exhibit, which was founded in 1990 in Underground Atlanta.

It is located at 121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

While in Atlanta go take a tour of CNN Studio Tours. CNN Center is the world headquarters of the Cable News Network. The main newsrooms and studios for several of CNN’s news channels are located in the building.

Centennial Olympic Park is a 22-acre public park located in downtown Atlanta, Georgia owned and operated by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. It was built by the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games as part of the infrastructure improvements for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

The Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is home to hundreds of species and thousands of animals across its seven major galleries, all of which reside in more than 11 million US gallons of fresh and saltwater.

Six Flags over Georgia

Six Flags Over Georgia is a 290-acre theme park located in the unincorporated Cobb County of Austell, Georgia, United States. Opened in 1967, it is the second park in the Six Flags chain following the original Six Flags Over Texas, which opened in 1961.

Skyview Atlanta

20-story Ferris wheel in Centennial Park providing scenic views from climate-controlled gondolas.

Fans can enjoy some of these places prior to going to see the start of the second season with head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.