Monday, September 6, 2021
Featured

Joint Collection Effort This Week for Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

0
381
Image provided

Oxford University United Methodist Church, Oxford Community Market, and the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford are working together to do a micro-collection for residents of Houma, Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

First United Methodist Church in Houma, Louisiana has set up a distribution center. 

Items needed include bug spray, sunscreen, wipes, batteries, Fix-a-Flat, tire plugs (because of nails and debris), formula, diapers, animal food, can goods, (new) tarps, Gatorade and water.

Items can be brought to the Oxford-University United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and to the Community Market from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Staff report

Previous articleOle Miss Women’s Council Reschedules Legacy Award to April 10
Next articleFall SouthTalks Series Focuses on Mississippi Voices

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles