Joint Collection Effort This Week for Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Image provided

Oxford University United Methodist Church, Oxford Community Market, and the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford are working together to do a micro-collection for residents of Houma, Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

First United Methodist Church in Houma, Louisiana has set up a distribution center.

Items needed include bug spray, sunscreen, wipes, batteries, Fix-a-Flat, tire plugs (because of nails and debris), formula, diapers, animal food, can goods, (new) tarps, Gatorade and water.

Items can be brought to the Oxford-University United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and to the Community Market from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Staff report