Six Lose Lives on MS Highways Over Labor Day Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 146 wrecks over the Labor Day holiday that resulted in six deaths, including two, 3-year-old children.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County.

Of the 146 wrecks, only two were alcohol-related, according to the MHP.

The six fatalities occurred in three separate wrecks in Grenada County, Tunica County and Lincoln County.

Statewide from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight on Monday, troopers issued 6,635 citations, made 186 arrests for DUI and issued 330 seat belt citations.

According to the MHP, traffic was unusually heavy during the weekend due to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, troopers issued 858 citations and made 34 arrests for DUI.

In Oxford, the Oxford Police Department responded to 23 wrecks and made nine arrests for DUI. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to one wreck and made one arrest for DUI.

Information on fatal wrecks

On Saturday afternoon in Grenada County, troopers responded to Mississippi Highway 7 and County Road 333 where a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Abigail Branch, 37, of Holly Springs was traveling north toward the intersection. A 2007 Nissan Altima, driven by Ladarrius Campbell, 21, of Grenada, was traveling west on CR 33 and proceeded into the intersection where the Toyota collided with the left side of the Nissan. Campbell died at the scene. Janie Branch, 3, of Holly Springs was transported to the hospital where she later died due to the injuries from the crash.

On Sunday morning, MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road in Tunica County. A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nrsimha Broomfield, 30, of Memphis, was traveling southbound on US 61. A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Chad Little, 64, of Southaven, was traveling eastbound on Green River Road and proceeded into the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road. The Chevrolet Cobalt collided with the left side of the Nissan Versa. Chad Little and rear passenger Brett Little received fatal injuries from the crash and were both pronounced dead on the scene.

On Sunday evening, troopers responded to a fatal traffic crash on US 84 in Lincoln County. A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Megan E. Burr, 28, of Brookhaven, was traveling westbound on US 84. A 2010 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Bolton A. Billiot, 18, of Kentwood, Lousiana, was traveling eastbound on US 84. The Nissan Altima left the roadway, crossed the median, and traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 84 colliding with the Nissan Titan pickup. Megan E. Burr and rear passenger Travis Burr, 3, of Brookhaven, received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.