Wednesday, September 8, 2021
FeaturedNews & Views

A Thank You to First Responders

0
199
  • Pastor Fish Roberson kicks off lunch with a prayer for all first responders.
  • Cookies representing police, fire, medical were donated by R&R Cookies.
  • RSVP Volunteers greet an Oxford police officer ready for lunch.
  • The event is in its second year and was started to show appreciation to first responders in a safe way.
  • Arriving firefighters got some applause.
  • And plenty of good food.
  • RSVP volunteers gladly served the first responders.
  • Caitlin Bettinger and Hunter Lansdell cook up the food for the first responders.
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program serve food cooked by Taylor Grocery Catering to local first responders in honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, sponsored in part by Winchester. Police, firefighters and EMS drove through the pick-up line at the Oxford Activity Center on Wednesday for their free lunch and claps of appreciation.

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

Previous articleBonnie Brown: Q&A with Paula Temple
Next articleOle Miss Looks into Title IX Allegations Around Softball

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles