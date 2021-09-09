Ole Miss Soccer Host No. 17 UCF

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch on Thursday night as they play host to the No. 17 UCF Knights. The first kick is slated for 6 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss comes into the match putting a 3-0-2 overall record on the line. The Rebels are coming off a 1-1 draw against Samford on Sunday. Senior Channing Foster delivered the lone goal for the red and blue.

On the season, Foster has found the back of the net for times and is tied with teammate Molly Martin for the team lead. Foster now has solo possession on Ole Miss’ all-time scoring list with her 39th career goal.

Coach Matt Mott’s club is undefeated in its last 13 non-conference matches, picking up 11 wins during that stretch.

UCF enters the matchup with a 3-2 record, taking down Texas, Florida and Penn State. With that 3-2 record, UCF is slotted No. 17 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Poll.



The Knights are led in scoring by senior forward Kristen Scott with four goals to her credit. Senior midfielder Rajaee Darya is the only other UCF player with multiple goals in 2021. Meanwhile, midfielders Mallory Olsson and Trescott Shamlou pace the Knights with a pair of assists apiece.



Junior Caroline DeLisle has started all five matches between the posts, garnering a 1.40 goals against average with a .800 save percentage on 28 stops.

Ole Miss and the Knights are no strangers on the pitch with the Rebels leading the all-time series 2-1-1. Ole Miss has not recorded a win over the Knights since the 2007 season, a 1-0 win in Oxford. UCF claimed a 4-0 victory over Ole Miss in 2014 in Orlando, while the Rebels played then-No. 19 UCF to a 2-2 draw in Oxford in 2015.