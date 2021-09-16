Homecoming Campaigning Begins at Ole Miss

By Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy Intern

Carleigh Holt is wearing some election stickers from talking to candidates. Photos by: Tyler Sue Hajek

Homecoming at Ole Miss is a time of celebration with not only the big game but with the return of alumni, traditions, and the memories they bring.

And even though the game is several weeks away, it also means the school is also in campaign mode as students vie for homecoming queen, homecoming king, Mr. Ole Miss and Miss Ole Miss. Other positions include class favorites and class maids to represent a class in the homecoming parade and on the game-day field.

Photo of the 2020 Homecoming winners. (Left to right) Homecoming King- Deterrian Jones, Homecoming Queen- Lucy Williams, Miss Ole Miss- Lili Gordon, and Mr. Ole Miss- Cade Slaughter Photo by: Ole Miss Yearbook, Dawson Wilson

For example, the senior class will vote for one representative to represent it as Senior maid.

Voting is next week, and many of the campaigns for these positions kicked off this week in front of the Student Union, with students handing out stickers with their favorite candidates’ campaign slogans on them.

The candidates also, on their social media accounts, have platforms and reasons for why they are running. On Instagram, #umvotes is trending as the candidates link their platform videos and posts.

The voting begins Sept. 21, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and can be done through the myolemiss portal. Winners will be announced later that day around 7:30 p.m. in front of the Lyceum. Also, results will be live streamed on the ASB (Associated Student Body) Facebook and posted on ASB social media accounts.

Homecoming week activities have not been announced by the SAA (Student Activities Association) Homecoming Committee. Earlier activities have included riding a mechanical shark, ziplining through the Grove and drinking coffee with a cop.

This year’s Homecoming game is Oct. 9 against Arkansas, with the time TBA. The color to wear to the game is navy. More information will be given out closer to the week of homecoming.

For more, see the SAA Homecoming Committee page.