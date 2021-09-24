Lafayette Falls to West Point

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores fall to the West Point Green Wave 17-0 in the region opener on the road Friday night.

Lafayette (3-2, 0-1) could not get anything going offensively against West Point on the night.

West Point got on the board first on a seven-yard run by Kahen Daniels to take a 7-0 lead just after the midway point of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Commodores’ defense gets a turnover on downs as the Green Wave can’t complete a pass in the end zone.

Both teams trade possession after a short field for Lafayette at the West Point 49-yard line.

The Green Wave get the ball back and in just two plays later scored on a 69-yard scamper into the end zone by Keyshawn Henley to go up 14-0.

Lafayette would trail at the half by the score of 14-0.

Late in the third quarter, the Commodores kept West Point from finding the end zone and held them to a field goal for the final score of the game.

Lafayette returns home next week for homecoming as they play host to Saltillo at 7 p.m.