By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette High School announced on Thursday that it had to cancel the homecoming parade and pep rally for this evening due to the rainy weather in the area.

LHS made the announcement on their social media accounts.

Unfortunately, we have to cancel our homecoming parade and evening pep rally due to the weather.



We hope to see you all at the game Friday night to cheer on the Commodores and watch the crowning of the king and queen during halftime. pic.twitter.com/LkDGXNCsjE — Lafayette Schools (@LafCo_District) September 30, 2021

The Commodores are hosting Saltillo for homecoming this year.

At halftime the school will crown this year’s king and queen on the field.

The kickoff for this matchup is set for 7 p.m.