Healthy Snacks, Sponsors Needed for Annual Healthy Halloween Event

This year’s Oxford Community Market’s annual Healthy Haunted Harvest Halloween event features healthy trick-or-treat to-go bags that will be available for pick-up in an effort to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will be held on Oct. 26.

OXCM’s annual Healthy Haunted Harvest is a popular candy-free Halloween event intended to unite members of the LOU in celebration of a timeless, beloved holiday.

In an effort to continue this tradition in a COVID-friendly manner, OXCM has modified its approach by constructing a pipeline to collect and distribute healthier snacks such as granola bars, pretzels, and non-food items such as stickers and pencils.

“In an attempt to keep with tradition, we believe this is a fun alternative that kids in the Oxford community can look forward to with the recent volatility of life,” said Americorps VISTA member Jaden Pounds. “We hope by offering this healthier alternative, children can enjoy Halloween festivities we all love so dearly while keeping members of our community safe.”

Oxford Community Market aims to collect enough donations of items to distribute 125-150 free treat bags and has been met with support from local businesses.

“The LOU community never ceases to amaze us as we watch them band together to support Market-sponsored events and bring smiles to the faces of so many, something which should not be taken lightly during these times,” Pounds said. “This event genuinely could not be possible without the support of businesses and organizations which contribute to our endeavor to make this year’s Healthy Haunted Harvest the best it can be.”

OXCM is gathering donations in-kind at the Market each Tuesday and hopes to motivate local individuals and organizations to assist in their effort.

“We would like to encourage community members to remember us when browsing about the grocery store. Individually wrapped snacks such as trail mix and goldfish crackers are always welcome,” Pounds said. “The power of collective individuals donating a package or two truly impacts our ability to allow a greater number of kids to receive some healthy, fun Halloween treats.”

Oxford Community Market is a nonprofit organization that manages a farmers market on Tuesdays and hosts numerous programs that increase access to healthy, local food, regardless of cost or transportation barriers. For more information, email Betsy Chapman at oxcmkt@gmail.com or call 662-816-7413.

Staff report