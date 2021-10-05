Ole Miss Volleyball Plays Host to Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball returns to action on Wednesday as they play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The first serve is set for 6 p.m. inside the Gillom Center and can be seen on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (12-3, 1-3 SEC) is coming off a difficult match on on the road against Florida. The Rebels were unable to contain the Gator firepower and get past its strong defense, falling in a 3-0 sweep in Gainesville on Sunday. Anna Bair recorded 10 kills for her seventh straight match in double-digits.

Coach Kayla Banwarth’s club was the only team in the SEC to go through non-conference play unblemished at a perfect record of 11-0, to start off SEC play undefeated for the second time in program history.

Arkansas enters the third week of SEC play with a record of 11-4 and 2-2 in conference after defeating Georgia Saturday in three straight sets in Fayetteville.

Arkansas leads the conference averaging 1.76 aces per set, and ranks in the top-five in kills, assists, and digs.

Last season, the Rebels dropped both matches in Fayetteville to the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 3-1 loss, Lauren Thompson the lone double-double of her career with 11 kills and 12 digs in the match from her home state.

These two programs are meeting for the 54th time on the floor with Arkansas leading the all-time series at 38-15. Ole Miss’ last win came at home in 2019 by a score of 3-1.