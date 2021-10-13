Netflix Star to Hold Book Signing at Ole Miss Before LSU Game

Netflix’s “Last Chance U” star and Mississippi girl Brittany Wagner will be on the University of Mississippi campus later this month for a book signing event before the game.

Image provided

Wagner will be signing her new book, “Next Chance You: Tools, Tips and Tough Love for Bringing Your A-Game to Life” on Oct. 23 at the B&N College Book Store in the Student Union before the Rebels take on LSU at 2:30 p.m.

Wagner, an athletic academic counselor, professor of sport management and ethics at the University of Montevallo, has also been a motivational speaker for 15 years.

“Last Chance U” was a documentary streaming series that lasted for four seasons. The show focused on collegiate athletics who had trouble in their lives and struggled with finding structure. The players were required to perform at the junior college level under the stewardship of Coach Buddy Stephens, in order to prove themselves and return to Division 1 play.

Since starring in “Last Chance U, Brittany launched her own company, Ten Thousand Pencils (10KP), which works with high school and college-level administrators, counselors and teachers to aid at-risk youth. In 2019, Brittany also launched a non-profit, called The Last Chance Foundation (LCF), through which she continues her work as an academic athletic counselor.

Staff report