United Way Kicks Off 51st Fundraising Campaign

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Kurt Brummett was the “surprise” keynote speaker at the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County annual campaign kick-off luncheon. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

United Way of Oxford-Lafayette Executive Director Kurt Brummett was caught a bit off guard Wednesday he found himself the keynote speaker at the organization’s annual campaign kick-off luncheon.

The original speaker was supposed to be Ole Miss Women’s Golf head coach Kory Henkes; however, she had to cancel due to having a fever.

Brummett stepped in at the last minute.

“I can’t talk about what it was like on the 18th green,” he said. “I can’t talk about what it was like to fly home from Scottsdale, Arizona and to come home a raucous welcome at the airport here. But what I can do is talk about what it means to be a part of this team … To have an opportunity to tell you how much I appreciate every one of you, I welcome that. Without you, the United Way isn’t able to invest in all these organizations.”

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County is a local nonprofit organization, founded in 1970, whose mission is to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources.

The local United Way granted $210,000 to several local organizations this year, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Oxford Community Marker, the North Mississippi Kidney Foundation, LeapFrog, CASA of Lafayette County, Doors of Hope, Salvation Army and the Girls and Boy Scouts.

The United Way supports community coalitions, and serves as a resource to individuals as well as organizations, with a focus on improving health, advancing education, promoting financial stability, and meeting basic needs throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.

Brummett said there is no specific goal this year but rather, the United Way hopes to raise as much as it can so it can continue to help its partners.

The kick-off luncheon is intended to thank the numerous individuals and entities that support the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County while also inspiring others to join the local United Way.

“Every little bit helps,” Brummett said. “Every dollar makes a difference.”

The luncheon was catered by Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering at the Oxford Conference Center.

For more information about the local United Way or ways to help, contact Brummett at kurt@unitedwayoxfordms.org or 662-236-4265 or visit the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County’s website.