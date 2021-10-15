Friday, October 15, 2021
HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 7

The college football season has reached week seven. The polls had a shake up last week as Texas A&M knocked off No. 1 Alabama in College Station, Texas. 

This week the HottyToddy.com staff will pick from eight games.

No. 13 Ole Miss travels up to Rocky Top to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Arkansas also plays host to the Auburn Tigers. No. 5 Alabama travels over to Starkville to take the gridiron against Mississippi State. 

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct. 

After the sixth week: James 51-11, Caroline 50-12, Adam 49-13 and Alyssa 48-14.

Here are the games that were selected. 

Auburn vs No. 17 Arkansas 

No. 20 Florida vs LSU

No. 21 Texas A&M vs Missouri

No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia 

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina 

No. 5 Alabama vs Mississippi State 

No. 13 Ole Miss vs Tennessee

No. 10 Michigan State vs Indiana

Staff Report

