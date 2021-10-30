Halloween Events Continue This Weekend in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Halloween events continue today and Sunday in Oxford.

After so many events were canceled last Halloween due to COVID-19, the Oxford community has brought back Halloween in full force with events planned tonight and every night leading up to Halloween on Sunday.

From drive-thru trick-or-treating to trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun.

The Oxford Police Department’s annual Haunted House continues tonight from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost is $5 to enter ad all proceeds are donated to the Oxford Peace Officers Association. No time for dinner? There will also be hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and pizza available for purchase provided by North Mississippi Exchange Family Center.

The weekend brings a slew of Halloween activities on Saturday and Sunday, from a Boo Bash Art Camp at Studio Whimzy from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to a Fall Festival at the Old Armory Pavilion from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, visit Cedar Oaks mansion from 1 to 3 p.m. for trick-or-treating then hop over to North Baptist Church and First Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m. for Trunk-or-Treating fun.

And when that is all done, it’s time to hit Oxford neighborhoods up for good old fashion trick-or-treating which is being done on Halloween in Oxford.

Halloween Activities Thursday-Sunday compiled by the Oxford Parents Facebook page.

October 30, 10:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m.- Boo Bash Art Camp at Studio Whimzy

October 30, 1-3 PM – Yocana Council Trunk or Treat at 307 W. Jackson Ave.

October 30, 2-6 PM – Fall Festival at the Pavilion

October 30, 3-4:30 PM – Book Bash beside Square Books, Jr.

October 30, 5-8 PM (5-6 is for the under-6 crowd)

October 30, 6 PM – OPD Haunted House

October 30, 7 PM – OxFilm Drive-in (Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus)

October 31, 1-3 PM – Cedar Oaks Halloween

October 31 – City-wide Trick-or-Treating

October 31, 3-5 PM – North Oxford Baptist Church Trunk or Treating

October 31, 3-5 PM – First Baptist Kids Karnival & Trunk or Treat