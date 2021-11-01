Cannon Motors Crowns Royal Canine Competition Winners

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Right to left Baxter Cannon, Micheal Joe Cannon, president Cannon Motors; Kelli Briscoe, director of the Oxford Animal Resource Center and Mick Wagner, shelter dog; Becky Carver, Queen Stella Carver and King Lazlo Copple and Steve Copple. Photo provided

Cannon Motors crowned the winners of its third annual Cannon Canine Royal Competition Saturday.

The ceremony was held at the Cannon Chevrolet Dealership located at 100 North Thacker Loop in Oxford.

The second runner-up for Queen was “Princess Ruby Tucker,” and the second runner-up for King was “Duke Bear Cavapoo.”

The new reigning King and Queen are, “Sir Lazlo Coople,” and “Stella Caver.”

The Reigning King and Queen received prizes from the event’s sponsors, as well as be on a Cannon Advertisement, walk in the Christmas parade with Cannon Motors and have a pet portrait painted by Rosie Vassallo.

The competition also raised funds for the Oxford Animal Resource Center.

To enter the competition, pet owners had to submit a short story about their pooch and why they deserved to be King or Queen, along with a photograph.

Each and every entry was so special which made it difficult for the judges,” said Michael Joe Cannon, president of Cannon Motors.

Sponsors were Cross Roads Animal Hospital, Delta Dog, Hollywood Feed and Petsmart.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors for their support and fabulous prizes they have donated,” Cannon said.