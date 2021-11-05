Friday, November 5, 2021
FeaturedSports

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 10

0
235

The calendar has rolled into the month of November and the college football season is now in week 10.

No. 15 Ole Miss steps out of conference action this weekend to host the Liberty Flames, and Texas A&M plays host to the Auburn Tigers.

This week the HottyToddy.com staff picks from nine games.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct. 

After the ninth week: James 68-18, Adam 68-18, Caroline 66-20 and Alyssa 66-20.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

Missouri vs 1 Georgia

Liberty vs 15 Ole Miss 

No. 12 Auburn No. 13 Texas A&M

Mississippi State vs Arkansas 

LSU vs No. 3 Alabama 

Tennessee vs No. 18 Kentucky

Florida vs South Carolina 

No. 5 Michigan State vs Purdue 

Tulsa vs No. 2 Cincinnati

Staff Report

Previous articleGame Day Parking, Shuttles, Weather, Event Info and More
Next articleOxford Continues to Struggle with Drug Overdoses

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles