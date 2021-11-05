HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 10

The calendar has rolled into the month of November and the college football season is now in week 10.

No. 15 Ole Miss steps out of conference action this weekend to host the Liberty Flames, and Texas A&M plays host to the Auburn Tigers.

This week the HottyToddy.com staff picks from nine games.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the ninth week: James 68-18, Adam 68-18, Caroline 66-20 and Alyssa 66-20.

Here are the games that the staff is picking:

Missouri vs 1 Georgia

Liberty vs 15 Ole Miss

No. 12 Auburn No. 13 Texas A&M

Mississippi State vs Arkansas

LSU vs No. 3 Alabama

Tennessee vs No. 18 Kentucky

Florida vs South Carolina

No. 5 Michigan State vs Purdue

Tulsa vs No. 2 Cincinnati

Staff Report