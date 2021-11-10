Wednesday, November 10, 2021
FeaturedHeadlines

Temp Dropping to 32 Degrees Saturday Night in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A cold front will push into the region tonight with showers and a few thunderstorms. Image via the NWS

A cold front will blast into Lafayette County early Thursday bringing an end to the warmer temperatures.

The high temperature for today is 71 with a low of around 56 overnight.

However, that will all change come Thursday.

Showers, and possibly thunderstorms, are expected at about 5 a.m. Thursday with some breezy conditions. The rain will hang around until about noon and then taper off, dropping the temperature from about 65 to a low of 39 degrees Thursday night.

Friday is expected to be sunny but cool with a high of 62 and a low of 34 degrees.

If you’re planning on attending the Ole Miss Rebels’ game against Texas A&M Saturday evening, bundle up.

Saturday is also expected to be sunny; however, temperatures will drop about 10 degrees with only a high of 49 expected and the low hitting the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Skies will remain clear throughout the weekend and with temperatures inching back up with a high of 61 expected on Tuesday. Lows will remain in the mid to upper-30s at night through at least Tuesday.

Latest articles