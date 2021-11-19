Magnolia Soap Owner Hopes to Open 200 Stores to Join Oxford Location

Magen Bynum

Magnolia Soap & Bath owner Magen Bynum has an audacious goal – to open 200 Magnolia Soap and Bath stores in the next 24 months.

It is enough to work the most strident business entrepreneur into an absolute lather. But for Bynum, it’s an exciting opportunity she is attacking with her customary enthusiasm.

Founded in 2016 by Bynum, Magnolia Soap and Bath offers plant-based products that are domestically sourced.

Beginning with a single store in New Albany, Magnolia has now grown to an enterprise of 22 stores located primarily in the Southeast, including one in Oxford.

The Oxford location opened in 2019 and is located at 2305 Jackson Ave West, Suite 206.

While the flagship product is certainly their bar soap, the lineup has expanded to include shower steamers, bath bombs, facial products, pet care, and even laundry soap.

Bynum says every product is developed to be both functional and fun, with products manufactured in each local store.

“I believe strongly that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your health for beauty,” Bynum said. “While many products on the market are irritating to the skin or exacerbate conditions like eczema, we wanted to offer products that were simple and mild on skin, and still pretty, good-smelling, and non-clinical.”

Bynum’s approach is working, and the company has grown tremendously in just five years. But she is not about to settle down. Her strategy is to find other entrepreneurs (with a focus on females) who are passionate about offering healthy products as well as giving back to their community.

Rather than sell through large corporate entities like Amazon, Bynum is building a cohort of franchisees who are as motivated and enthusiastic as she is about creating vibrant businesses in their local areas.

Bath and beauty products are not Bynum’s only pursuit – she currently owns Magnolia Creamery, a snow cone and milkshake company, and she’s recently moved into a crawfish cooking business.

“I just see an opportunity and go for it,” she said. “I don’t stop too long to think about it; it’s full steam ahead when I have an idea.

“You just never know what I might take on next.”

Staff report