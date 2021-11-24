Shop Local Friday During Square Alliance Black Friday Event

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Christmas tree lighting at City Hall will happen at 6 p.m. on Friday. File photo

Local merchants are hoping to see a lot of green this Black Friday in Oxford.

The Downtown Square will be bustling with shoppers searching for the perfect presents under a canopy of Christmas lights during this year’s Square Alliance Black Friday event.

Santa will be visiting on Friday, spending six hours – from noon to 6 p.m. on the City Hall Plaza next to City Hall where children can hop on his lap and spill their deepest Christmas gift wishes, while the grownups capture the moment on their cameras.

Check local businesses’ social media pages for their Black Friday specials.

The Oxford Civic Chorus will perform beloved Christmas carols from 5 to 6 p.m. at the plaza, before the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall.

While the event in past years included carriage rides and other events all on Black Friday, Visit Oxford has used grant funds to extend the local celebration of the holiday season – bringing 12 days of events to Oxford that will include ice skating and carriage rides.

Click here for a complete list of the Holly Jolly Holiday events.

Locals and visitors will have the opportunity to get in the winter spirit with ice skating Dec. 1-12, located at the Old Armory Pavilion at the corner of Bramlett Boulevard and University Avenue.

Skating hours will be Monday through Friday 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 1-9 p.m.

Additional activities will also take place at the Pavilion on Saturdays of the Holly Jolly Holidays, including a holiday art market where vendors will be set up 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11.

Santa will be set up at the Visitors Center on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Carriage rides will be available between 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, giving people the chance to ride during the daytime, but also at night under the canopy of lights.