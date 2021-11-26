Taylor Christmas Parade to Honor Van Wortham

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Residents in and around Taylor are invited to participate in or view the annual Taylor Christmas parade that will be held on Dec. 4.

Van Wortham

The parade will honor Van Wortham, a lifelong Taylor resident and community leader who organized the first Taylor Christmas parade 10 years ago, leading it on his tractor.

Wortham passed away in April and the Taylor community wishes to honor him by continuing this beloved tradition.

Anyone who wishes to join the parade should bring your float, 4-wheeler, bicycle, tractor, classic car, or just your two legs to the Taylor Baptist Church no later than 1:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the church and go down Main Street, loop through Plein Air and return to the church.

