Friday, November 26, 2021
Featured

Taylor Christmas Parade to Honor Van Wortham

0
224

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Residents in and around Taylor are invited to participate in or view the annual Taylor Christmas parade that will be held on Dec. 4.

Van Wortham

The parade will honor Van Wortham, a lifelong Taylor resident and community leader who organized the first Taylor Christmas parade 10 years ago, leading it on his tractor.

Wortham passed away in April and the Taylor community wishes to honor him by continuing this beloved tradition.

Anyone who wishes to join the parade should bring your float, 4-wheeler, bicycle, tractor, classic car, or just your two legs to the Taylor Baptist Church no later than 1:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the church and go down Main Street, loop through Plein Air and return to the church. 

Other area Christmas parades coming up include:

  • Water Valley, 6 p.m. on Dec. 3
  • Abbeville, 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4
  • Oxford, 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6

Previous articleUM Government Law Student Association Hosts Inaugural Policy Competition
Next articleThree Killed in Thanksgiving Day Wreck in Lafayette County

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles