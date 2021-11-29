Oxford School District Announces Teachers, Administrator of the Year

Aimee Brewer

The Oxford School District has announced six teachers as honorees in the 2022 Teacher of the Year awards program.

Each school in the district selects its very own Teacher of the Year. From these six teachers, one will compete for the district teacher of the year to be announced in February 2022.

Representing their school as 2022 Teacher of the Year:

Aimee Brewer- Bramlett Elementary

Ashleigh Polancich- Central Elementary School

Dr. Pam Hakim-Della Davidson

Haylee Lipe- Oxford Intermediate School

Jaleesa Mackey- Oxford Middle School

Lee Mullen- Oxford High School

Representing the district as 2022 Administrator of the Year is Oxford High School principal Noah Hamilton.

The Administrator of the Year award is given to elementary or secondary principals, assistant principals, career technology or alternative school directors. Hamilton will compete with administrators from the state as the Mississippi Administrator of the Year.

The Mississippi Department of Education hosts the annual Mississippi Administrator and Teacher of the Year Awards Program.

The Oxford School District will host its annual Teacher of the Year recognition ceremony in February sponsored by local businesses.

Drs. Harry and Christine Rayburn began the celebration luncheon in 2019 and have committed to the recognition for 10 years.

Courtesy of OSD