Ole Miss’ Allen Out for Season with Knee Injury

Ole Miss men’s basketball senior Robert Allen will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury during the win 67-63 over the No.18 Memphis Tigers.

Allen went out in the opening minutes of the second half against the Tigers. He played 15 minutes and had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one block at the time of his injury in the opening minutes of the second half against No. 18 Memphis on Saturday.

“We feel really bad for Robert,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “Robert was playing his very best basketball over the last three weeks since he’s been here at Ole Miss. He’s been a great voice in our locker room and on the floor, and we’re going to truly miss him. But, I know with Robert’s work ethic that he will dive right into rehab, and we are going to support him every step of the way.”

On the season, Allen averaged 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and started four of eight games played – including each of the last three Rebel contests. Allen’s 5.4 rebounds rank second on the Ole Miss roster, and he has tallied five games with at least five boards. In his final three games played, he averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in three starts.

Allen was one of four Rebels to play in all 28 games of the 2020-21 season, making eight starts while averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. Prior to Ole Miss, Allen played in 65 games at Samford across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Staff Report