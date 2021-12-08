Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: Cooking in Cajun

By Josie Tummillo

IMC Student

Walk*on’s Courtesy of Walk*On’s Facebook Page

A new bar and restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, has brought a taste of Cajun food straight to Oxford.

Walk-On’s, which opened this month on University Avenue, began with a story of founders Jack Warner and Branden Landry, two walk-ons for the Louisiana State University basketball team. The friendship expanded when they realized they had a lot in common and wanted to create something exciting. The duo traveled across the country visiting the best bars and restaurants and decided that Baton Rouge, the home of their Tiger team, needed something just as good or even better.

Warner and Landry sketched out their dream bar on the back of a napkin and worked to put this plan in motion. Drew Brees, the retired NFL New Orleans Saints quarterback, decided to step in and became the team’s newest co-owner.

With the opening in Oxford, Walk-On’s footprint has grown from south Louisiana to north Mississippi. Oxford is the third Walk-Ons in the state; the other two are in Hattiesburg and Ridgeland.

Walk-On’s was named the No.1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN in 2012 an the No. 1 brand in Entrepreneur’s 2020 Top New Franchises Ranking.

In Oxford, Walk-On’s soft opening allowed customers to try an appetizer and entree for free. The general manager is Jeffrey Lane and the service manager is Bounmie Rasavong.