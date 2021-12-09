Coach Matt Mott Extended Through 2025

Ole Miss soccer coach Matt Mott has signed a four-year contract with the program through the 2025 season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday.

“We are excited to have Coach Mott continue to lead our soccer program,” Carter said. “Over the past 12 seasons, he has continued to raise the bar on the expectations we have for our program and then exceed them. Additionally, he has developed teams that excel not only on the field but also in the classroom and serve as role models in the Oxford community. I am excited to see what is next for Ole Miss Soccer.”

The announcement comes after a season in which Ole Miss finished second in the SEC West and earned the three seed in the SEC Tournament, the highest finish in program history. The Rebels finished 12-6-3 on the year, facing the 23rd toughest schedule in the nation. For its efforts, Ole Miss was awarded a home match in the NCAA Soccer Championship for just the third time ever.

“I want to thank Dr. Bob Baker and Keith Carter for putting their trust in me to run this program,” Mott said. “I am very proud of the progress we have made over the past 12 years. I have a great staff that works extremely hard, and the best is yet to come for this program. Jen and I love calling Oxford home and we are so thankful to be a part of this community. It has been and continues to be the perfect place to raise our family. Hotty Toddy!”

The NCAA Tournament bid was the third in the last four years and the fifth in the last seven seasons for Ole Miss. Overall, Mott has guided the Rebels to six NCAA Tournament bids in his 12 seasons, including a pair of trips to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Mott’s breakout season came in 2013, when Ole Miss finished the season 16-6-2 overall, including 7-3-1 in league play to capture second in the SEC West. The Rebels’ resumé was good enough for Ole Miss to host an NCAA Tournament match for the first time in school history, defeating Jackson State 9-0 at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. For his efforts, Mott was named the NSCAA All-Region Coach of the Year.

The Rebels used the momentum to springboard into another milestone season in 2015, winning five of their final six regular-season games on the way to victories over Murray State and No. 7 Clemson to reach the program’s first Sweet 16.

After earning NCAA bids in 2017 and 2018, Ole Miss again reached the Sweet 16 during the pandemic-altered 2020 season, defeating Bowling Green and No. 8 national seed USC to advance. The Rebels were ranked No. 15 in the final TopDrawerSoccer Top-25, the program’s highest-ever final ranking.

Under Mott’s tutelage, the Rebels have produced a bevy of talent, including NWSL draft picks Rafaelle Souza, CeCe Kizer and Channing Foster as well as two-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Ashley Orkus. Overall, Ole Miss boasts 23 All-SEC selections, six All-America honorees and five Scholar All-America nods during Mott’s tenure.

For as much success on the pitch as they’ve had, Mott’s Rebels have had just as much in the classroom. Since 2010, Ole Miss has produced five CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and 16 Academic All-District honorees. Mott has also coached a pair of SEC Scholar-Athletes of the Year in two-time winner Souza and Chanel Thomas. Ole Miss has also garnered the United Soccer Coaches Academic Team Award each of the last 11 seasons.

