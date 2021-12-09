Extras NewsFeaturedNews & Views Ice Skating in Oxford: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year December 9, 2021 0 184 By Evone’ Garcia Journalism Student Facebook Twitter Pinterest Previous articleOxford Christmas Parade ReturnsNext articleOle Miss Football’s Acker, Johnson Earn Freshman All-SEC Accolades RELATED ARTICLES Things To Do Holiday Fun Continues Throughout the Weekend With Several Events Headlines Cold Front Could Bring Severe Storms Friday in Oxford Football Ole Miss Football’s Acker, Johnson Earn Freshman All-SEC Accolades Extras News Oxford Christmas Parade Returns Latest Videos OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec. 901:43 HTN: 911 Calls, Fraternity Arrests and Football Season Review11:06 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec. 802:29 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec. 602:11 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Dec 202:11 2 Minute Morning - 12 1 2102:24 OHS 2 Minute Morning01:12 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Nov. 1901:59 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Nov. 1602:05 OHS 2 Minute Morning - Nov. 1501:58 84,459FansLike20,500FollowersFollow14,100FollowersFollow