Ole Miss Rolls Past Samford

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team rolls past Samford 73-48 on Friday afternoon.



“Great full for the win,” Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Thought the girls did a lot of things well.”



Ole Miss has now won 10-straight games this season by starting 10-1. The Rebels are on their longest winning streak since the 2000-2001 season of 11 games.

For the eighth time this season, Ole Miss has held their opponent to less than 50 points.



The Rebels were led on the court by Shakira Austin with 20 points. Her teammate Madison Scott had a team-high nine rebounds on the afternoon.

In the second half, Destiny Salary added 12 points.



Ole Miss out rebounded Samford 46-27 on the glass.



“We had 23 offensive boards,” McPhee-McCuin said.



Samford was led on the floor by Andrea Cournoyer with 26 points and six rebounds.



Ole Miss forced Samford to turn the ball over 24 times.



The Rebels got to the free throw line 15 times and hit 12 at 80 percent.



Ole Miss returns to action on Monday against Texas Tech in the West Palm Bech Invitational. Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m. on Flo Sports.