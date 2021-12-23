Thursday, December 23, 2021
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on No. 1 South Carolina on ESPN 2

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team’s first road conference test of the season will be at No. 1 South Carolina on January 2. The game will be on ESPN 2 and the tip is set for 12 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss heads into conference play on a 12-game winning streak after a win over No. 18 South Florida at the West Palm Beach Invitational. It was the Rebels’ first win against a ranked non-conference opponent since 2007.

Ole Miss opens SEC play on Dec. 30 as they play host to Arkansas inside the SJB Pavilion. The game is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Staff Report

