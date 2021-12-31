Top 5 Ole Miss Fashion Trends for 2021

By Erin Foley

Hottytoddy Fashion Contributor





In the world of Ole Miss fashion, 2021 was absolutely a year of trends. I believe in finding your personal style rather than following every trend, but sometimes you need to follow a couple of them to figure out what suits you best. Here are some of my favorite trends that came to campus in 2021:

Satin Yes, satin again. Anyone who has read my column knows how much I love the satin trend at Ole Miss. But this time, I’m talking about satin shirts. Satin dresses have been rising in popularity for a long time now, but satin shirts did not get as much love until 2021. Satin shirts are perfect for bringing elegance to the party, whether a cowl neckline or a button-up. Additionally, these satin button-ups can be worn out on the Square or in the workplace. Satin shirts are very versatile, all depending on what you style them with. Men’s vintage Vintage will never be out of style, but in the past year it has been taking over men’s fashion at Ole Miss. Although vintage in women’s fashion has been around for a long time now, men’s fashion is finally catching on. Possibly my favorite 2021 trend, Ole Miss vintage sweatshirts, hats or even windbreakers are becoming huge with Ole Miss men. The slightly different colors and font of those iconic Ole Miss letters elevates a simple outfit. White boots You know the ones. The white boots, most of the time about mid-calf, are a staple for Ole Miss fashion. If you were to walk around the Square on a Friday night or in the Grove on game day, you’d probably see way too many of them. I tried to resist the classic white boots to avoid being a trend follower, but I have to admit, I love them. They’re perfect for every occasion, whether it’s a day in the Grove or a nice dinner on the Square. The boots also can both dress up or dress down an outfit. If you invest in a comfortable pair, they will last you a lifetime at Ole Miss. Hokas Finally, some ankle support. Hokas have finally become popular at Ole Miss and I could not be happier. The On-Clouds will always be popular at Ole Miss, and I consider those to be good for lightweight everyday wear. However, for those like me who need more support, the Hokas’ popularity is huge. With both sneakers in fashion, Ole Miss students can have the best of both worlds: style and support. Hokas are great because they represent how Ole Miss is hopping on the trend of comfortable shoes. The past year brought the idea of exploring authentic workout shoes as everyday shoes. In addition to providing comfort, they give the non-athletes of Ole Miss the feel of an athletic and healthy lifestyle. Custom Converse The idea of Custom Converse is sweeping the entire nation, with the company unable to make custom shoes at the moment due to such high demand. At Ole Miss, men are finding Custom Converse to be a great way to elevate their style subtly. Custom Converses are on my Best of 2021 list because they encourage individuality. Trends are fun but can cost quite a lot, and if you can’t afford one, you feel left out. Custom Converse allow for an affordable and unique shoe choice for men that doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars.

I am beyond excited to see what 2022 brings to Ole Miss fashion, but for now, I hope these five trends keep up with the new year.

