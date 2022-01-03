MHP Reports 2 Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways During Holiday Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported two fatal wrecks that resulted in the death of two people on state highways over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.

The two fatal crashes occurred in Desoto and Hinds counties.

There were no fatal wrecks reported in Lafayette County over the holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period started at 6 a.m. on Dec. 30 and ended at midnight on Sunday.

Statewide, troopers issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 178 crashes resulting in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, Panola, Tate, Desoto, Yalobusha, Tunica, Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Marshall counties, troopers issued 1,352 citations, including 234 for no seat belt and 31 for lack of child restraints; made 34 arrests for DUI and 10 for drug-related offenses. They investigated 31 wrecks that resulted in four injuries and one fatality.

In Desoto County, Crystal Parks, 23, of Sarah, was traveling south on Highway 51 at about 8:10 a.m. On Thursday when she collided with a vehicle, driven by Catlin Carlisle of Coldwater. Park died at the scene. Carlisle was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

In Hinds County, Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson was traveling west on I-20 near the 22-mile marker at about 4:38 a.m. on Saturday when he left the road and struck a fence. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Both crashes are under investigation by MHP.

In Oxford, the Oxford Police Department made two arrests for DUI and investigated seven wrecks. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made no arrests for DUI and had no wrecks to investigate.