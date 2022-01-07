LC Schools to Hold Meetings on Block Scheduling for Parents Next Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County School District will hold a series of public meetings for anyone interested in learning more about block scheduling.

The district has been researching whether block scheduling would be a good option for the school district.

The meetings will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday next week.

For families of high school students, the meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Lafayette High Commons.

For families of middle school students, the meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Middle School Auditorium.

Each session is designed to update and inform parents and families on both the 4×4 block schedule and the A/B Modified Block Schedule.

Administrators and counselors will provide information and resources regarding the implementation of block scheduling at each school.

Questions will be taken on forms and compiled for a FAQ document that will be posted on the district’s website.

A traditional 4×4 block schedule is set up so that a student attends the same four classes every day for 90 days. For the second semester (remaining 90 days), the student attends a different set of four classes every day.

If a student plays a sport, that will become one of the four class periods as an athletic period.

The district is also considering a modified block schedule for the middle school, where students would take up to eight courses each semester but would attend classes on alternating days. School days would be divided into A and B days and students would attend four classes on the A-day and the other classes on the B-day.

Parents are invited to submit questions about block scheduling via email to blockschedulequestions@gocommodores.org.