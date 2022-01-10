Dog Uncovers Possible Adult Human Bones in Abbeville

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The remains of what appears to be an adult human were discovered in Abbeville.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the remains were dug up by a dog on Sunday afternoon.

“The remains are being sent to Jackson for further analysis,” said Maj. Alan Wilburn.

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy said he and his office will be working with an anthropologist to determine the race and sex of the recovered remains.

“Initial investigation of the recovery suggests the bone are consistent in size with those of an adult,” Kennedy said Monday morning.

No other information in regard to the skeletal remains was made available this morning.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post any updates as they become available.