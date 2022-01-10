Monday, January 10, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

Dog Uncovers Possible Adult Human Bones in Abbeville

0
3535

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The remains of what appears to be an adult human were discovered in Abbeville.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the remains were dug up by a dog on Sunday afternoon.

“The remains are being sent to Jackson for further analysis,” said Maj. Alan Wilburn.

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy said he and his office will be working with an anthropologist to determine the race and sex of the recovered remains.

“Initial investigation of the recovery suggests the bone are consistent in size with those of an adult,” Kennedy said Monday morning.

No other information in regard to the skeletal remains was made available this morning.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post any updates as they become available.

Previous articleMask Mandate Continues at UM for Spring Semester
Next articleUM Senior Named to Time Magazine’s ’30 for 2030′

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles