Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Meets Florida on January 24

The SEC announced the reschedule date for the Ole Miss men’s basketball game against Florida to January 24.

Ole Miss (9-5, 1-1 SEC) was supposed to open conference action against the Gators on December 29. Now, these two teams will tip-off on Monday, January 24 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

This scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games during the 2022 season.

Current tickets will be updated to the new date and time and will be valid for entry on game day. New tickets will not be issued for this game. Refunds are not available, as the game has been rescheduled.

Ole Miss steeps back on the court Tuesday as they travel to College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

