Ole Miss Defeats Alabama 85-56

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeats the Alabama Crimson Tide 86-56 at home on Thursday night.

“Grateful to get back on the winning track,” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “After the loss to Tennessee that got us to look at some things. Our team locked in on the defensive game plan. Really proud of our team.”

Ole Miss (14-2, 2-1SEC) bounced back after the loss Sunday to the Tennessee Lady Vols.

The Rebels were led on the court by Lashonda Monk in scoring 19 points. Three other players joined her in scoring double digits Angel Baker 18, Snudda Collins 15 and Madison Scott with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.

“Incredibly proud (with four players in double-figures),” McPhee-McCuin said. “After Kira (Austin) had a monster offensive game other players stepped up. Kira played exceptionally well inside of her game with seven blocks.”

Coach added that Monk really upped the toughness of the game plan from the start of the game and everyone else followed suit.

Collins went 4-for-8 from downtown against Alabama as Baker added the other two three-pointers for the Rebels.

Ole Miss made it difficult on the Crimson Tide from shooting beyond the arc holding them to 3-for-11 at 27 percent.

“That was our game plan,” McPhee-McCuin said.

Ole Miss took a 34-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime and opened the game up in the final two-quarters of action after strong defensive play.

“At halftime, we wanted to limit their two three-pointers and chances at the free-throw line,” McPhee-McCuin said. “In the second half, I just challenged them again about a response. We really challenged them at halftime to step up and show that we can dominate defensively.”

Ole Miss now plays host to in-state rival the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.