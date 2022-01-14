By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From the NWS-Memphis

Snow is expected to fall in Oxford Sunday but there may not be enough for making snowmen or sledding.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, Oxford will likely see about an inch of snow that should begin to fall early Sunday morning.

Saturday will be rainy with a high of 50 degrees. Showers are expected to continue until temperatures begin to drop overnight. A mix of rain and snow is expected after midnight turning to all snow by about 6 a.m. Sunday.

After another mix of rain and show later on Sunday, the sun will return but it will be cold and windy into Sunday night with a low of 26.

The rain and snow are a result of a cold front moving into the area and colliding with warmer air from the Gulf, leaving forecasters a bit unsure of exactly how much and where snow will fall.

In a weather update on the NWS-Memphis Facebook page, meteorologist Caitlin Dirks said the “worse case scenario” for Lafayette County is that up to 2 inches of snow may fall Sunday.