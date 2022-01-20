Ole Miss Defeats Texas A&M 80-63

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss continue their success on the court with an 80-63 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station on Thursday night.

Ole Miss (16-2, 4-1 SEC) took over the game in the second quarter. The Rebels scored 28 points and held A&M to just 15 in the quarter.

The Rebels had five players in double figures led by Lashonda Monk with 16 points, her teammates Angel Baker 15 points, Shakira Austin 11 points, Madison Scott and Donnetta Johnson each added 10 points.

Monk finished the night going 7-for-12 from the field.

Texas A&M scored 19 points in the first quarter then the Rebels did not allow them to score more than 15 points in the next two quarters. In the fourth, the Aggies scored 23 points in the final 10 minutes of action.

Ole Miss’ defense made it difficult for the Aggies to connect from long range as they went 5-for-16. In the first half, Texas A&M went 5-for-11.

The defensive play of the Rebels forced 17 turnovers with 25 points off the turnovers.

Ole Miss travels to the Blue Grass State to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.