Women’s Basketball Named the NCAA and USBWA Team of the Week

After earning its first ranking in the Associated Press Poll for the first time in 15 years, the Rebels continue to be one of college basketball’s hottest teams earning multiple honors as the NCAA and United States Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week.



In the midst of a historic campaign, Ole Miss pieced together 13 straight wins from mid-November to early January for the third longest streak in program history. The Rebels already hold two wins over ranked opponents this season against then No. 18 South Florida and at No. 23 Kentucky. Ole Miss currently sits tied for second in the SEC standings.



The Rebels will head to South Carolina for its first game as a ranked opponent against the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports