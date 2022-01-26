Ole Miss Falls to Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team falls to the Arkansas Razorbacks 64-55 at home inside the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday.

“Thought there were periods of time where we competed hard enough,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “Give Arkansas credit they are a physical team, they guard and held us to 35 percent (shooting). I thought it was a real physical game on both ends.”

Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6 SEC) was led on the court by Matthew Murrell with 14 points. Three other Rebels scored in double figures Daeshun Ruffin, Tye Fagan and Nysier Brooks each added 10 points.

Ole Miss took the lead over the Razorbacks 14-13 at the 7:14 mark of the first quarter.

The Rebels came out strong in the second have after being down 30-23 and went on a 6-0 run to cut it to 30-29.

“We had some runs and could never just get over the hump,” Davis said. “I thought we got shot after shot and just could not make some when the game was in balance.”

The Razorbacks went on a 13-0 run that started at the nine-minute mark. At the 3:41 mark in the second half, Arkansas led Ole Miss by 16 points 58-42.

“We could not get (JD) Note,” Davis said.

Arkansas was led by JD Note with 25 points and his teammate Jaylin Williams added 18 points.

“There two guys who people think they are First Team SEC played like it,” Davis said. “Note just kinda dominated the game. Williams was good. He shot the ball tonight.”

Ole Miss got to the glass more than Arkansas by outrebounding them 33-31.

“We outrebounded a good rebounding team,” Davis said. “(Arkansas) leads the nation in free-throws made and we thought that was a huge stat. We won that 13 to 8.”

Arkansas got to the free-throw line 12 times and hit only eight at 67 percent. Ole Miss was perfect from the line by hitting all 13 attempts.

Ole Miss shot 35 percent for the game while the Razorbacks shot 48 percent and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss returns to the court on Saturday as they step out of conference action and take on Kansas State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPNU.